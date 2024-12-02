UK: 80% of retailers disregard customer follow-up after carts abandonment - survey

Moreover, 20% of the 75 surveyed UK retailers consider following-up consumers who have abandoned their cart, from which 15% do so via e-mail or phone within 24 hours and 5% contact clients after 48 hours, according to a recent survey issued by the provider of multi-channel customer experience solutions Genesys.

None of the surveyed retailers have a built in tool that would help them engage consumers while they remain on the website. Some retailers also offer a built in chat option that lets consumers instantly talk to one of the companies representatives.

The shop assistant can sometimes clarify any doubts or problems the client encounters. 7% of the surveyed companies had a built-in chat option available on their website.

In order to make clients reconsider their initial cart abandonment, retailers integrate tools like CartRescue which offer a variety of solutions like smart surveys that pop-up on the website, or Dynamic offers that analyse consumer behavior and provide them with relevant information in real time. The tool sends out automatic e-mail notification to the buyer, based on his or her account details and what was put in the interactive shopping cart.