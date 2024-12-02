Uber Eats integrates Apple Pay in nearly 20 markets

Uber and Uber Eats had previously supported a range of payment options, including credit and debit cards, plus PayPal and Venmo. Apple Pay is a direct challenger to PayPal and Venmo, both of which offer payment solutions for native mobile apps.

Uber states that actual card numbers aren’t stored on the device or on Apple’s servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and stored in the Secure Element on the end user’s device, according to the company. Therefore, each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay will roll out to Uber Eats to nearly 20 markets, including Belgium, Canada, France, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UAE, the UK, and the US.