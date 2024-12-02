UAEs Rakbank implements Kamakuras cash management

Kamakura’s system includes features such as balance sheet management, transfer pricing solution’s advanced FTP metrics, including liquidity premiums and discounts, customer optionality, core and non-core balances, locked margins across tenors, and transfer pricing adjustments based on user-defined parameters.

Through the solution, results of forecasted simulations and transfer pricing can also be used in net income simulation and interest rate stress testing. In addition, the solution helps Rakbank to be fully compliant with regulatory and executive reporting requirements.

Rakbank, or the National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah, was founded in 1976 and is now a public joint stock company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Since 2001, its focus has been personal and business banking.

The bank also provides Sharia-compliant banking solutions via its Islamic Banking unit, Rakislamic.