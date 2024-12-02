UAE: MoF to improve e-Dirham-conducted payments system, collection network

MoF is also interested in providing technical support for the system by growing the number of auditors for government companies, conducting specialised studies which aim to identify the system’s activities and transaction processes, increasing daily transactions and continually assessing the geographical location of the sale and shipment centers for e-Dirham cards within the UAE.

HE Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary of Resources and Budget Sector at MoF, stressed that the Ministry’s commitment to implementing an effective operational plan to support the e-Dirham system following the UAE Cabinet Decision, No.2 of 2012, concerning service fees of the e-Dirham system. MoF’s role is to facilitate the processing of transactions for e-Dirham customers.

With regards to the sale and shipment centers, the Ministry has added 25 new ATM and cash deposits machines to the e-Dirham network across the UAE, bringing the total number of machines to 89. These machines allow customers to charge and recharge their e-Dirham card.

The National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) allocated 530 ATM and cash deposit machines offering the same services. This brings the total number of machines offering e-Dirham services to 629. The number of POS and e-collection machines has reached 4,000, accepting all types of cards including ‘Al Hasila’ e-Dirham card, cards issued by another banks or cards supported by Visa or MasterCard.

MoF recently launched 10 advanced e-kiosks which provide more services, allowing e-Dirham customers to pay for government services. E-Dirham services are provided across all 126 NBAD branches within the UAE, with selected branches in Umm al Quwain, 42 service facilitation centers, 62 Aafaq Islamic Finance branches and 765 printing houses.

The e-Dirham number of transactions processed through the website reached 7,282,134 in 2014 with a total revenue of AED 2,041,144,849. The number of transactions processed through POS reached 26,175,861, with a total revenue of AED 4,739,769,510. This brings the total number of transactions paid through the website, POS and e-collection payment to 33,457,995 with a total revenue of AED 6,780,914,359 in 2014.