Two has raised EUR 13 million in its latest funding round to expand its B2B payment solutions across the US and Central Europe.

The round was led by Idékapital and Shine Capital, with participation from new investor Investinor and existing backers Antler, Sequoia Capital, Alliance Ventures, Arkwright, and Local Globe. The funds bring Two’s total value to over EUR 40 million.

B2B payment digitalisation

The funds will enable Two to further expand in Europe and the US, three months after its official launch in the states. The US already represents 20% of the company’s total revenue, and the new funds will further support its development, focusing on its B2B payments infrastructure, which includes its proprietary risk engines, Frida and Delphi, an end-to-end business onboarding solution and embedded deferred payment capabilities. These solutions are tailored for business transactions and deployed by merchants across the Nordics and Europe.

Two’s platform is designed to make B2B transactions for both large enterprises and SMEs as simple as consumer checkouts by offering instant upfront payments to sellers, flexible net terms for buyers, and AI-driven fraud prevention features. The round comes as the company’s revenue and payment volume are expected to rise by more than 150% YoY in 2025.

Additionally, Two has already partnered with Visa, ABN AMRO, Qliro, Avarda, and Wikinggruppen over the last six months, focusing on B2B payments digitalisation and on the demands of companies seeking modern, scalable infrastructure to replace fragmented and manual processes. This is reminiscent of the shift that occurred in consumer fintech over the past decade.

According to Allianz Trade, 95% of B2B buyers prefer to pay per invoice. However, fewer than 10% of sellers are equipped to offer it online. The B2B e-commerce market is projected to double to USD 48 billion by 2030, which is six times the size of the B2C market. This is why the need for embedded, scalable, and credit-insured payment infrastructure is becoming increasingly urgent. Two’s technology and growing global presence position it to contribute to the digital transformation of the sector and meet the evolving needs and expectations of modern business buyers.