Twispay, Blue Air partner to expand digital payments

Airline companies have learned to adapt their business and pricing models according to a range of fluctuating variables, such as sudden shifts in demand and operational costs to erratic weather patterns. Hence, the Romanian airline Blue Air and the Swiss-owned European payment processor and fintech pioneer, Twispay, have been addressed the necessity of a flexible payment processing integration.



The partnership between the two companies is meant to give the possibility to accept online payments quickly, safely, and with ease.

Tudor Constantinescu, the Blue Air’s Chief Commercial Officer, suggests that their goal was to partner with a processing services player who understands and can handle a high volume of transactions and air-travel operational particularities. Also, through this collaboration, Twispay offers not only a safe payment option to the Blue Air’s customers, but also support for technical integrations.

Twispay insured a seamless integration of the payment flow through granular personalisation, as well as custom templates and receipts that went into the customer-experience flows. They also provided the airline with a transaction dashboard covering all reporting needs, and anti-fraud tactics to help Blue Air grow.