Tuxedo Money Solutions partners GPS

GPS is supporting Tuxedo’s expansion in Australia. GPS are supporting the development of further Tuxedo programmes across a variety of sectors. Tuxedo, in its turn, contributes to the partnership by providing the eccount payments platform.

Tuxedo was founded in the UK in 2006 and launched its first prepaid product in 2007 and provides white labelled and bespoke payment solutions to millions of consumers and over 400 businesses.

GPS was established by the founders of the management company, Flex-e-Vouchers (FEV). The platform is tailored to prepaid card functionality. GPS is accredited to process globally and currently operate in Europe, Middle East, Australasia and the US.