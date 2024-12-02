TSB, Temenos to upgrade online account opening and onboarding

Temenos mentioned that the implementation was completed in nine weeks, and included in this period was an API-based connectivity for workflow integration directly with TSB’s existing Microsoft Dynamics CRM system. When customers join the company using the Temenos Infinity technology, the bank follows it up with a call to ensure the user is getting the right products and outcomes to suit their needs.

With an open, API-first design, Temenos Infinity can be implemented in third-party core banking, back office, and CRM systems. Moreover, since going live, Temenos Infinity has shortened the time needed to complete customer applications and insert the completed digital application directly into the TSB back office process. Also, Temenos says the deployment facilitated TSB’s self-service options and made the onboarding process into a consistent experience for customers. AS such, applicants have the option to ‘save and resume,’ and return to an application later, on any channel, without the need to start over.