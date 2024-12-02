Trustly processes EUR 1.7 bln worth of payment transactions in 2015

Trustly’s core products allow for real-time payments to and from the consumer’s bank account. On merchant checkout pages, Trustly allows consumers to pay for goods instantly across borders, straight from their bank accounts.

Trustly lets consumers make payments from mobile, tablet or desktop devices benefitting from bank-level security. Money can be transferred in seconds, even during evenings and on weekends when the ordinary clearing system is closed.

The company operates across five main business areas: ecommerce, financial services, gaming, marketplaces and travel. In 2015-2016, the company opened an office in the UK, expanded into 21 new markets, and entered partnership with iDEAL in the Netherlands.

