TrueCommerce integrates with Shopify ecommerce platform

The new product offers Shopify merchants a unified platform for integrating all commerce channels with their business systems and supply chain network. Additionally, TrueCommerce provides the Shopify community with access to over 92,000 fulfillment partners pre-connected on the TrueCommerce global network.



Built on the TrueCommerce Foundry platform, the Shopify integration offers the following:

Unified multi-channel integration platform integrating online orders placed on the Shopify storefront as well as orders placed by national retailers and through digital marketplaces.

Automatically tracking information and order confirmations back to Shopify.

Integration of Shopify orders with over 25 accounting and ERP systems while also synchronising order and fulfillment status with Shopify.

TrueCommerce Foundry is a set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. The platform leverages TrueCommerce’s Global Commerce Network that includes over 92,000 pre-connected retailers, distributors and logistics service providers.