Truecaller acquires Indian mobile payments startup Chillr

This is Truecaller’s first ever acquisition in the India market, according to a company statement. Both companies are backed by common investor Sequoia Capital.

Truecaller was launched in India as an online directory for mobile phone numbers, and later expanded into call management, messaging, and instant payments through UPI. With the Chillr acquisition, Truecaller plans to launch mobile recharges, bill payments, and other utility payment services under its ‘Truecaller Pay’ feature.

Trucaller is betting on the UPI wave, and wants to change its focus on banking and payments. The company said it will eventually get into consumer credit and other financial services in the coming months.