Trriple and Ericsson to boost mobile payments services in the UAE

The solution will initially roll out to 500,000 unbanked mobile subscribers with plans to ultimately serve the entire UAE population of more than 9 million people.

The partnership supports the countrys Smart Government initiative, which aims to make more than 2,000 government services available via smart platforms such as mobile devices.

More than that, Trriple provides the only digital platform in the UAE that addresses the entire value chain of the countrys mobile financial services sector. The company has established a banking-centric mobile wallet solution that conforms to its banking partners guidelines and a growing number of government and industry contracts.

In addition, Ericsson Wallet Platform enhances Trriple services by integrating and managing an open platform that allows users to store, transfer and withdraw money using a mobile device.

Ericsson is a Swedish multinational corporation that provides communication technology and services.

Trriple is a payment services provider based in the UAE. It is a platform designed for consumers and businesses, meeting the regulatory environment of UAE.