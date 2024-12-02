Trinity Purchasing, Worldline launch hotel payments service

The partnership was announced on the last day (28 June 2017) of the Money 20/20 Europe event in Copenhagen, which brings together several fintech experts to discuss the future of the payments ecosystem in Europe.

Trinity Purchasing has a network of over 1200 affiliated hotels and restaurants across 18 countries. The company covers several hospitality industry sectors, ranging from budget to five-star hotels, to golf resorts, rest homes, recreation centers and hotel schools.

Worldline’s payments solution for hotel guests will be available in 16 countries by the end of the first quarter of 2018. Once it goes live, guests staying at a hotel in a different country will be able to pay their bills in their currency of choice.

Worldline is an Europe-based payments service provider focusing on merchant services and terminals, mobility and e-transactional services and financial processing and software licensing. For more information about this company, please check a detailed profile in our online payments database.