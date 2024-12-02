Transpay to provide Base Commerce customers with Global Mass Payments solution

Base Commerce selected Transpay’s pay-by-email Global Mass Payments platform because of it payout options for sending payments to both developed and emerging markets, as well as FX and global compliance management. With the addition of Transpay to its offerings, Base Commerce provides a portfolio of technologies for clients to address both incoming and outgoing payments needs domestically and abroad.



Base Commerce customers will enjoy the ease of using the first-ever global, pay-by-email Mass Payment Platform that deposits funds directly into payees’ bank accounts. The Transpay platform requires only a recipient’s email and mobile phone number to set-up, process and track the exact stage of each transaction.

Base Commerce can set-up current and new clients to be up and running on Transpay’s Mass Global Payments platform, without the need for IT integration or customisation.