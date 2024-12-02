TransferWise selects Wirecard as debit card issuer

The debit card was privately launched in January 2018 to one thousand existing TransferWise customers, with a full public roll out planned for later in 2018.

The borderless account will offer multi-country banking to anyone. Previously available only to businesses, now TransferWise’s wider customer base can hold and convert 28 currencies at the real exchange rate, with local bank details for the UK, US, Australia and Europe. This means anyone can send, spend and save money like a local, as well as getting paid around the world with no fees.

TransferWise launched its borderless account in 2017, allowing anyone to get bank details digitally across the world instantly.

