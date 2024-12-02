TRANSFAST launches instant deposit service to Kotak Mahindra Bank in India

Via the partnership, TRANSFAST customers will have the ability to send funds instantly into bank accounts at KMBI and TRANSFAST customers can send money to friends and family in India via mobile phones, tablets, desktops, laptops and in person at agent locations.

Money can be deposited directly into recipients bank accounts. To send via mobile devices, customers can download TRANSFASTs app for iOS, for free. TRANSFAST is an international money transfer and payments company in the USD 514 billion annual global remittance industry.