Transfast expands its global online money transfers service to China

From a mobile device or desktop, customers can transfer money to recipients’ accounts at all Chinese banks, delivered within 24 hours. Recent data shows that transfers from North America to China amounted to USD 16 billion in 2014, and are projected to grow. Transfast’s payments technology, coupled with the company’s proprietary bank network, provides customers money transfer services to China.

Transfast’s service to China provides payment options for recipients. Direct bank transfers can be sent to all Chinese banks, including ICBC Bank, China Construction Bank Corp, Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. and Bank of China Ltd. To make a transfer to China or for more information, simply log onto the Transfast website or download Transfast’s app for iOS mobile devices for free.