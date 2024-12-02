Trader Joes grocery chain reportedly preparing to accept Apple Pay

According to the source, some of these payment terminals already advertise that they accept Apple Pay. But not all stores have yet enabled support for Apple Pay, even if the new VeriFone terminals are installed. For example, Trader Joes in Brooklyn has revealed that Apple Pay is not yet being accepted, and a check-out clerk mentioned that support is forthcoming at an unknown date, the source adds.

Managers at two California stores separately verified that Trader Joes is experimenting with contactless payment solutions, including Apples, but has yet to make a formal decision on support. Employees at other locations had not yet heard of upcoming functionality, the source notes.

The California-based, privately held company owns more than 400 locations across the US, spanning to both coasts. Specializing in private label foods, organics and specialty products, it raked in an estimated USD 12 billion in revenue in 2014.

When it officially launches, Apple Pay support at Trader Joes will join other grocery chains such as Meijer, Winn-Dixie, Bi-Lo and Whole Foods, among others.