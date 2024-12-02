TouchBistro, WePay to roll out mobile payment device

The solution is an instant payment processing and integrated mobile payment device that enables customers to pay at the table via contactless payment, EMV and traditional magnetic strip.

Through the WePay relationship, TouchBistro will be offered a platform to market its point-of-sale solution on Chase.com and more than 5,000 Chase Bank branches. TouchBistro Payments will be launched in the next months of 2018.

In December 2017, WePay announced that it officially became a Chase company, after JPMorgan Chase completed the transaction announced in October 2017.