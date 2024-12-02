tmw acquires Indian mobile payments startup Trupay

Truepay is a UPI and Bharat QR enabled payments platform that provides plug and play payment solutions. The company was backed by M&S Partners Japan and venture capital company Kae Capital. The acquisition of Truepay will enable tmw merchants to collect payments using UPI and Bharat QR.

The combination of UPI, wallet and prepaid card on customer side and QR based solutions for merchants is aimed to provide an ecosystem for secure payment solution for businesses and a seamless experience for customers, according to tmw.