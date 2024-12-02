TIM partners SIA to enable electronic payment services in Italy

The POS terminal network developed by SIA enables TIM’s prepaid mobile phone customers, via debit card, to set up direct debits for services and offers on their bank or post office current account, without having to worry any longer about regular top-ups.

The MultiPay terminals enable the management of requests to activate recurrent payments without the need for the customer’s IBAN code. With this new payment method, which goes to join the already existing direct debit on credit cards, consumers can even purchase a smartphone in instalments.

TIM is the single brand of Telecom Italia Group, operating in the market through a strategy of shared value for the company and the community, offering fixed and mobile telephony, Internet, digital content and cloud services.

SIA designs, creates and manages technology infrastructures and services for financial institutions, central banks, corporates and public administration bodies, in the areas of payments, e-money, network services and capital markets. SIA Group provides its services in over 40 countries, and also operates through its subsidiaries in Hungary and South Africa. The company has offices in Milan, Brussels and Utrecht.