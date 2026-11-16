Singapore-based cross-border payments company Thunes has expanded its Direct Global Network to Bhutan. Its network members, including digital banks, money transfer operators, and remittance providers, can now send real-time consumer-to-consumer payouts to all licensed bank accounts in the country. Payouts are made in Bhutanese ngultrum (BTN) and are available around the clock.

Remittances from the Bhutanese diaspora

The connection allows Bhutanese nationals and expatriates in Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America to send money home in seconds, instead of relying on multi-day clearing through correspondent banks. Thunes says the integration supports transfers such as salary payments, savings, and family support for living costs, healthcare, and education, and includes automated account verification to reduce failed transfers.

Personal remittances account for around 3% to 4% of Bhutan's GDP, and according to the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan's Annual Report 2025, remittance inflows grew by 69% between 2024 and 2025. Thunes says around 70,000 Bhutanese nationals, nearly 10% of the population, live abroad, and that banks are the main channel they use to send money home.

Compliance and treasury tools

Transactions are screened through Thunes' Fortress Compliance engine for anti-money laundering and regulatory requirements, while its SmartX Treasury System manages liquidity. Alex Young, Chief Network Officer at Thunes, said cross-border remittances are an essential source of income for families in Bhutan, and that connecting the country's banking sector to the network ensures funds arrive securely and in real time.

Eugene Chua, Head of Network, APAC at Thunes, said Bhutan's diaspora has grown significantly, especially in markets such as Australia and Southeast Asia. He added that instant deposits to consumer accounts give expatriates a reliable and transparent way to send money home. The Bhutan connection adds to Thunes' network of real-time payout destinations across Asia-Pacific and other regions. Thunes' members can access the corridor through their existing connection to its network.