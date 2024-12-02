The Vibe Group is launching social payment app VibePay

In the new consumer app, which is free to download and use, users can create groups for social events and share a unique payment link for friends to pay them back in seconds. 1,000 members of the Vibe Community have been invited to test the app for the first time, and will be able to leave their feedback in the VibePay Community Forum.

VibePay has been built as an aggregation layer over the Open Banking APIs to create a bank-agnostic payment gateway. The launch of the VibePay consumer app is the first step of The Vibe Group’s payment journey. VibePay for Business will follow later this year – allowing consumers to pay direct from their bank when they’re shopping online.