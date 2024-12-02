The PPRO Group partner with PugglePay to power payments in the Nordics

The partnership with the PPRO Group allows PugglePay to expand its market proposition and extend its offerings tof PSPs and their merchants looking to enter the Swedish and Finish markets as well as benefitting consumers directly.

PugglePay is a payments solution provider for the Scandinavian market and, currently, has in excess of 100,000 customers from more than 200 merchants within the iGaming industry, but is directly available to any consumer in Sweden and Finland without the need for registration. PugglePay verifies a customer’s mobile phone number, sends them a passcode and guarantees the merchant 100% of the payment immediately.

