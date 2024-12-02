The Paypers releases the B2B Fintech: Payments, Supply Chain Finance & E-Invoicing Guide 2017

The pages of this year`s edition keep the vibrant and dynamic atmosphere of the banking & payments industry we shared with you in previous editions.

The fresh pages of 2017 Guide offer its readers eye-opening information and valuable insights from experts who shared with us their thoughts. The ink just dried mapping different approaches that banks vs vendors have in relation to payments innovation and underlines the main aspects of the changing role of banks in the financial supply chain market. The guide offers you an overview of how the financial supply chain ecosystem is evolving and what structures you need to strengthen in order to keep a robust architecture within your supply chain finance programmes.

More than that, the guide puts together pieces from the global e-invoincing space pointing at the peculiarities per region. Experts share their thoughts on this, offering you relevant and up to date information.

Also, considering the changes that are taking place in the regulatory environment, the Guide will help its readers understand the impact of the upcoming regulatory developments (PSD2, KYC & the 4th AML directive, 2014/55/EU Directive, etc.) and how they will shape the future of the European payments industry.

Highlights of the report:

The Guide introduces its readers to digital transaction banking and the ways it is shaping the industry;

In this edition we will present you the most challenging aspects of implementing APIs for the corporate segment and how is this going to transform the banking industry;

PSD2 and Open Banking, currently one of the most discussed topics in the European payments industry, received as well valuable insights;

You can also find dedicated pages to subjects such as the most recent innovations in payments, all about commercial payments, the continuous rise of fintech, e-invoicing market characteristics and latest trends.

The guide offers valuable information for industry professionals, associations, analysts, industry solutions providers and fintech enthusiasts via a thoughtfully structured journey into the dynamic world of B2B payments, supply chain finance and e-invoicing. Also, the guide is completed by a detailed online company profiles database with advanced search functionality.

Download your free copy of the B2B Fintech: Payments, Supply Chain Finance & E-invoicing Guide 2017.