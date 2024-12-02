The Paypers launches The Payment Methods Report 2017

This year’s edition has a strong focus on the emergence of e-wallets across several markets.

The global payments industry is a difficult landscape to navigate without the right map. Every market on every continent has its unique particularities and challenges to surpass. Europe is going to be swept by PSD2, and its diverse payment ecosystem remains as versatile as ever. The US is showing signs of moving away from the ever-dominating card payments, India is going through a period of rapid digitalisation, with a large impact on the payment space, and China has seen the rise of WeChat and Alipay, two of the biggest e-wallets in the world. The Payment Methods Report 2017 looks at these developments and provides region-by-region summaries of the most important current trends.

E-wallets – the rising star of the Asian payments landscape

The current edition also includes a comprehensive list of payment methods, as well as an infographic that is mapping these payment methods. Moreover, this year’s edition take a deep dive into the ecosystem of e-wallets, a payment method particularly dominant in China, and in India, where it competes with the UPI infrastructure. As for Europe and the US, it is interesting to watch how banks, merchants and fintech companies collaborate to design their own e-wallets, ensuring, in the process, sufficient reach for their products.

The e-wallet section incorporates research done by the Paypers in an exclusive infographic of e-wallets mapping the 53 most prominent e-wallets today on several functionalities.

Expert opinions on e-wallets, local payment methods and global trends

The report’s thought leadership section brings together editorials from leading experts in the payments industry. Kim Sandström from Trustly elaborates on the state of online banking in Europe, and how the satisfaction and trust rates impact banks. Bo Christensen from MobilePay grants insight into how the bank-backed e-wallet was developed and what makes it thrive. Laurence Stock from Samsung Pay introduces us to the mobile wallet, developed by Samsung, explaining how it works and what their plans are for the future. David Dechamps from Mastercard talks about the impact of technology on the cards industry. John Gessau from ACI Worldwide explains how focusing more on mobile use cases than on mobile payment schemes can unlock strong mobile payments.

Besides focusing on e-wallets, the report keeps a global focus going into particular payment methods from different regions. Hiroyuki Sato from DOCOMO Digital shares his views on benefits for merchants from alternative payments, while Ralf Ohlhausen from PPRO explains the benefits of unlocking local payment methods. Rossini Zumwalt from Emergent Payments introduces us to the payment landscape of emerging markets, and their strategies in navigating those markets. Sebastián Kanovich from dLocal argues that integration with local payment methods is the key to reach merchants in Latin America. Two studies done by Kapronasia map the payment methods landscape in both China and India.

The Payment Methods Report 2017 is a must-read key summary of the most important basics in the payments industry. Its main goal is to help any player, be it PSP, merchant, or industry-related readership, to take informed decisions in their future endeavours in the complex ecosystem which is constantly evolving.

