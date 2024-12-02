The Paypers launches the Online Payments and Ecommerce Market Guide 2016

The Paypers is pleased to announce the release of this year`s edition of the Online Payments and Ecommerce Market Guide, a comprehensive overview of the online payments ecosystem, bringing to the fore ongoing developments, emerging trends and evolving business models.

The present edition of the Online Payments and Ecommerce Market Guide covers the main industry developments and trends, including omnichannel and big data, the mobile revolution and the impact on global retailers and consumer payment preferences, expanding ecommerce across borders, regulation (PSD2) and innovation, the Internet of Things and the connected consumer.

In addition, it features key industry players to engage with for strategic success – that are top of mind for global payment executives, and not only. These topics prove to be significant success factors in mapping the strategic thinking of merchants, banks, card companies, processors and technology providers as they determine the best path and the right business partners. To clearly encompass significant developments, key factors and relevant players in the online payments and ecommerce industry, the current edition of the Guide features a 2-part structure.

Part 1 is dedicated to thought leadership contributions, featuring topics like omnichannel and big data (Acapture, Computop, HiPay, Wirecard AG, and time.lex), mobile revolution (Adyen, GfK, MRC), cross-border ecommerce (PayU, Saxo Payments, yStats), ecommerce growth (ACI Worldwide, Juniper Research, Edgar, Dunn & Company, DHL eCommerce), PSD2 (First Data, Worldline, Consult Hyperion, Innopay, PaymentCounsel), streamlined payments (Be2bill, Ingenico ePayments, ONPEX), payment innovation (Secure Trading, Emerging Payments Association, PayPal, Russian Electronic Money Association), banking (Trustly, Financial Services Club, Euro Banking Association, Aite Group), fintech (Currencycloud, Limonetik), and card schemes (Visa, Discover).

Part 2 presents an in-depth company profile breakdown, mapping out key players in the global online payments space, including processors, acquirers and alternative payment methods. Furthermore, companies will also be featured in our comprehensive PSP and Alternative Payment Methods database which includes almost 500 players globally, allowing readers unprecedented access to global industry players.

Get a compelling and comprehensive insight into the dynamic and competitive global online payments and ecommerce market