The first hybrid cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform goes live

Until now, cryptocurrency traders have had to choose between centralised and decentralised trading platforms, with no options in between. Centralised exchanges process transactions quickly, but expose traders to security risks by requiring them to give up custody of their funds. Decentralised platforms offer enhanced security by keeping traders in control of their funds, but lag repeatedly and offer limited trading options.

However, this launch marks the beginning of a new take on trading: the hybrid approach. Blockchain Board of Derivatives’ hybrid trading platform combines the speed of centralisation with the security of decentralisation.

In order to keep traders in control of their funds, BBOD’s co-founder and CTO Chris Urbanowicz and his team designed a unique custody solution: the smart contract wallet system. Using this system, traders create their own wallet designed specifically for trading on BBOD.

The platform then connects the smart contract wallets to its high-speed centralised GMEX Technologies matching engine, which processes 1,250,000 orders per second with an average latency of 75 microseconds. This allows traders to stay in control of their funds without experiencing the lags and delays associated with entirely decentralised platforms.

Blockchain Board of Derivatives also offers a wide variety of leveraged peer-to-peer cryptocurrency derivatives contracts, including: Ethereum-Dollar Perpetual, Ethereum-Dollar Futures, Bitcoin-Ethereum Futures, and Ripple-Ethereum Futures.