The European Parliament sponsors the sixth edition of No Cash Day

From Italy, a contribution to No Cash Day comes from CashlessWay, the association for the promotion of digital payment instruments, through the implementation of a manifesto that will be presented next April 5, 2016 in Copenhagen during Money2020 Europe, the European edition of the worlds largest fintech event which will be held from April 4 to 7 in the Danish capital.

On that occasion, Geronimo Emili, President of CashlessWay and Dave Birch, commentator on emerging payments, will present “ePayment Manifesto”, namely the guidelines for an actual development of electronic money in Europe.

In a collaborative spirit to fight the ePayment-divide, the document intends to be the point of discussion and debate to address the major social, technological, economic and ethical issues that still hamper or hinder the full success of electronic payment instruments, such as credit cards, vouchers or meal coupons. The document will then be delivered to the First Vice President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani.

CashlessWay is also is finalising the last details for the NoCashTrip Europe, the first European version of the NoCashTrip format, the one-week trip in Italy without cash. The European version will involve the major capitals of Europe, starting with Copenhagen, which has expressed an interest in going totally cashless within a few years, to Rome, the very place where the etymology of “moneta” (hence the word, “money”) originates.

CashlessWay has organised No Cash Day annually since 2011 with the aim of promoting the development of electronic money and the spread of knowledge and awareness of a responsible and confident use of digital tools for payment.