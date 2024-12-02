Tesco trials NFC digital receipts in UK

The service uses a unique NFC sticker linked to an app on customers’ smartphones. Customers taking part in the trial in one store in Harlow, Essex, are able to tap the sticker on a special terminal at the till to request their digital receipt and receive a truncated paper receipt.

To prevent shoppers who use the service from being targeted for marketing, their data is stored anonymously. Tesco says the trial will end in November 2016 and they will be “speaking to customers to get their thoughts before we decide whether to extend it”.

In June 2016, Tesco Bank and Mastercard announced they were working together to “enhance mobile and digital payments” at the supermarket to make it easier for Tesco customers to pay.