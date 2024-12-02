Tesco launches contactless loyalty card

The improvement includes the launch of a contactless Clubcard, which enables customers to simply tap at the checkout to add their points. The company has also made changes to the Clubcard app, users being able to sign up to Clubcard while they shop. Moreover, existing customers can access their vouchers at the checkout.

Furthermore, the company plans to add to the 400 range of Clubcard Reward Partners currently available to customers, users benefiting from up to four times the value of their vouchers with Clubcard Reward Partners.

The retailer will also have 2,500 dedicated Clubcard Champions on hand across the country to help customers with any questions they might have about the changes.