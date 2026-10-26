Incorrect beneficiary details remain a common cause of failed cross-border payments. UK-based money movement company TerraPay has integrated TerraPay Verify, its payee verification solution, into Liink Confirm, an application of Kinexys by J.P. Morgan, the bank's blockchain business unit. The integration enables participants on the Kinexys Liink network and TerraPay Verify clients to validate bank account and digital wallet details across a range of global markets before payments are initiated.

Bank account and wallet checks before funds move

Through the collaboration, banks and non-bank financial institutions connected to the Kinexys Liink network gain access to TerraPay Verify's bank account and wallet verification capabilities. As cross-border payments increasingly move across a mix of bank accounts and digital wallets, checking recipient details across both channels is intended to reduce settlement delays, operational costs, and fraud exposure linked to incorrect data.

Paul Atkinson, Head of Kinexys Liink Product at Kinexys by J.P. Morgan said the integration makes it easier for financial institutions and non-bank financial institutions to improve control and help reduce payment fraud throughout the cross-border payment lifecycle. For TerraPay, the integration extends the reach of TerraPay Verify to more institutions globally, with the company's Vice President of Payment Partnerships noting that institutions need a reliable way to verify recipients across both bank accounts and digital wallets.

Data quality behind failed payments

Industry research points to the scale of the issue. LexisNexis Risk Solutions' True Impact of Failed Payments 2026 study, which surveyed 150 financial institutions across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC, found that incorrect beneficiary information accounts for 21% of payment failures, while account number problems and incorrect bank details cause around 15%. The study also found that only 2% of financial institutions achieve a straight-through processing rate of close to 100% for cross-border payments.

TerraPay links the collaboration to the objectives of the G20 roadmap for enhancing cross-border payments, including greater transparency and accessibility. The company provides a single connection to a cross-border payments network covering mobile wallets, bank accounts, and cards, and operates Xend, a payments interoperability network for cross-border transfers to and from digital wallets.