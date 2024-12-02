Tenpay partners Checkout.com, opens payment solution for China

This new partner’s payment method is now available for Checkout.com merchants via one single integration. Checkout.com’s new partnership with Tenpay in China will expand its offering of payment solutions within its single Checkout online payments platform.

The Economist forecasts that China’s ecommerce market will be bigger than the existing markets in America, Britain, Japan, Germany and France combined by 2020.

Founded in 2010, Checkout.com is an international Fintech company offering cross-border payments for the internet.

Tenpay, affiliated with Chinese internet giant Tencent, owner of WeChat and QQ, is a Chinese online ecommerce market.