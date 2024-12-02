Tempo Money Transfer, Unistream complete next stage of joint project

Clients can now send money from Tempo’s locations in Germany and France and collect cash in Unistream’s payout locations, in Albania, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Romania and Tajikistan, as well as Turkey and Uzbekistan.

The completion of this stage of collaboration has led to an increase of 11.000 payout locations for Tempo in Europe. Tempo and remittances operator Unistream started cooperation in 2016. The first stage of the project opened opportunities for clients to transfer money from Germany and France to Mongolia, Vietnam and some CIS countries. The total number of payout locations soared by almost 12.000.

Tempo is confirmed by the licence issued by the Bank of France (Banque de France) and plans to further increase the number of its locations in Germany and France. The number of locations in Europe where clients can send money exceeds 70, while the total number of locations where Tempo services are available is over 190.000 in more than 100 countries.