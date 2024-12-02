Tempo Money Transfer enters Russia

Commencement of the project enables clients to send money from one of Tempos locations in France and Germany and collect the funds in a Unistream outlet throughout the Russian Federation. The Moscow-headquartered company operates over 10,000 locations where payout options are available, across Russia.

Tempo and Unistream have completed the first step of the joint project, launching remittances from France and Germany to Mongolia and Vietnam (500 and 1000 payout locations in each country, respectively). Banque du France - licensed, Tempo Money Transfer has a solid location coverage in Germany and France and runs a dedicated remittances store in Paris.

The Paris-headquartered money transfer company has recently been very active in its international projects. Tempo reported recently that the number of its locations has reached 190,000 and the number of countries where its services are present, currently exceeds 120.