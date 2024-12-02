Telkom, Google and Bango roll out direct carrier billing

Telkom has partnered with mobile payment provider Bango in order to launch the service. The service is made possible via the integration of Telkom’s Event Billing service with the Bango Payments Platform and will enable Telkom customers to purchase books, applications and in-game purchases from the Google Play Store and charge it directly to their mobile phone bill or airtime.

Customers can also make in-app purchases, such as additional content or new levels for a gaming app, without interruption to the app experience.

To make purchases and payments, customers would follow the process: have a Telkom mobile SIM card in an Android device that is connected to Telkom’s mobile network; open the Google Play Store, select a book, app or game to purchase and select Enable Telkom Billing as a payment method; and confirm that this is the app, book or game that they want to purchase.