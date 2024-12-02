TBI Bank, PayU launch new payment method for online shopping in Romania

PayU Online Credit is available in two options: buy now and pay in 30 days, with no extra charge, or pay in flexible online instalments from 4 to 60 months. Online instalments payment is one of Romanians preferred payment methods. This option is available for purchases between EUR 60 and EUR 4,200. Consumers will be assigned a credit limit on the first transaction they can use as they wish in any online PayU partner shops.

The new payment method is launched in partnership with TBI Credit, a specialist in digital point-of-sale (POS) lending, part of TBI Bank. The first merchants in PayU’s portfolio that implemented this payment method are PC Garage and Flanco, and in the following period will be integrated into other PayU partner e-shops.