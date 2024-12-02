Tata Sky, Visa roll out QR code-based mobile payment solution

Tata Sky subscribers can recharge their account by scanning the QR code using their mobile phones directly from the TV screen or online. The new solution is powered by mVisa.

The mVisa solution for Tata Sky subscribers will cater to a large user base across India; we will continue to build more such use cases across online and offline channels to accelerate the adoption digital payments.

The mVisa payment solution on Tata Sky will empower over 17 million subscribers spread across Indian cities, towns and villages, to make payments without having to use cash, debit or credit cards and from the comfort of their homes.

In order to make payments, customers simply need to open their bank’s mobile application, select the mVisa option, which will activate their smartphone’s camera. The unique QR code on the TV screen will prompt for the payment amount, followed by entering the mPIN, to complete the transaction. It is a card-less solution that facilitates payments by scanning the merchant/service provider’s QR code.

mVisa is available on the Axis Bank Mobile Banking App, Bank of Baroda M CLIP App, Bank of India mVisaApp, Pockets by ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank PayZapp and State Bank Anywhere App. Any bank’s mVisa customer can transact on any mVisa merchant.