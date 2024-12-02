Target acquires Grand Junction to offer same-day deliveries

The retail industry continues to face serious competition from ecommerce companies like Amazon, which provides same-day delivery, loyalty programs and seamless payment methods.

Grand Junction is an US-based startup company that links retailers and other distributors to a network of more than 700 carriers across North America. The company currently offers same-day delivery services for Target’s store in Manhattan, but the service will be extended to other US cities in October 2017.

The discount-store chain is trying to boost its ecommerce capabilities, after it suffered several setbacks in recent years, including data breaches and website outages among others. By introducing same-day delivery it will compete with Amazon’s Price service.

Improvements in delivery services have worked well for other retail stores, including Walmart, which managed to increase online sales by 63% after changing its shipping policy.