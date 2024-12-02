TaiFintech Kenya has partnered with Stanchion to help with expanding access to advanced Payment Fabric solutions across East Africa.

The partnership was formed as part of Stanchion’s goal to support financial institutions in modernising legacy systems and offering more secure customer experiences. The company sees a growing demand for flexible and future-ready payment infrastructure, and, by collaborating with TaiFintech, it delivers access to its Payment Fabric, helping issuers in Kenya drive innovation in a competitive market.

Improved issuer solutions in Kenya

FIs in East Africa face pressure to meet digital-savvy customer expectations while being compliant with the limitations of legacy systems and resource constraints. With expertise in the public sector and financial services, TaiFintech aims to help its clients overcome these challenges. Formed through a partnership between BCK Kenya Limited and Strathmore University, TaiFintech offers commercial, academic, and research solutions for tailored digital solutions.

Kenyan markets are also rapidly adopting new payment methods, and issuers need partners who can modernise offerings without disrupting core processes. Stanchion’s Payment Fabric allows cardholders to add cards to a digital wallet such as Google Pay or Apple Pay, and to transact securely across in-app or in-store. The solution allows for in-app controls, enabling customers to manage card credentials, PIN settings and transaction controls directly within their banking apps.

Stanchion’s Payment Fabric is a cloud-based platform that simplifies and secures payment processing for businesses, designed to allow issuers to offer fintech-grade features without replacing existing core frameworks. Accredited under the Mastercard Engage Partner Programme, Stanchion delivers a suite of digital solutions such as tokenisation, card security codes, PIN management, and issuer services. These capabilities are designed to help banks meet customer expectations for a secure and simpler payment process.

The alliance reflects Stanchion’s commitment to creating a strong and trusted partner ecosystem to support clients in every region. As part of the Payment Fabric Reseller Programme, TaiFintech will offer local expertise and market access, backed by Stanchion’s global delivery capabilities and domain knowledge.