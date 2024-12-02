Swiss Post launches online marketplace Kaloka

This platform, called Kaloka, will operate the entire ecommerce value chain, from online store to logistics, ecommercenews.eu reports. The postal service of Switzerland will also integrate local startups into the project and offers a SMS-butler. Currently, there are 45 local companies which offer their products on the shared shopping platform.

Consumers who place an order on this website before 13:00, can get their goods delivered to their homes at 16:00. And orders placed until 17:00 will be delivered by 20:00 the same day. This same-day delivery will be provided by the bicycle courier service of Swiss startup Notime. Customers can also order items by post or collect the goods at the corresponding store.

Kaloka also offers a service to consumers who don’t want to look for products themselves.Its SMS shopping service suggest items for the customers. Kaloka will run as a pilot project until 15 September2016. Swiss Post will then evaluate and decide if and how the project should be continued.