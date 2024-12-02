SWISS Miles & More, Loylogic partner to offer PointsPay to members

SWISS Miles & More, Switzerlands prominent frequent flyer and awards programme, is adopting PointsPay in order to further differentiate itself by offering compelling new ways for its members to spend and earn miles.

PointsPay now allows SWISS Miles & More members to engage directly with the programme when shopping at popular online shops including leading Swiss household names such as Vögele ShoesTM and MagandoTM.

Members simply select PointsPay at checkout, and can choose to earn or to spend their miles, or a combination of miles and cash using their credit or debit card. Furthermore, if members choose to pay with miles and cash, they can now additionally earn back more miles on the cash component, a novelty to the industry.

