Swiss fintech Avaloq onboards Deutsche Bank Luxembourg

According to Avaloq, more than 150 customers and wealth managers manage USD 4 trillion in assets with Avaloq. The company reported adopting the suite allows the banking organization to migrate to a single cash ledger for its various businesses and enables it to deliver services to clients while reducing complexity, risks, and costs.

The onboarding comes nearly a month after Avaloq announced it acquired 10% stake in blockchain and cryptocurrency specialist company, Metaco. Founded in 2014, Metaco is described as a company that has developed specialist cryptographic solutions that can be fully integrated into a bank’s core processes.