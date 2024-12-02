SWIFT, SAP join forces for corporate processing

SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity, a new integrated connectivity solution based on SAP Cloud Platform technology, enables corporate-to-bank connectivity for SAP S/4HANA customers who need to connect with multiple banks, while lowering onboarding costs and increasing transparency and control. Companies can choose between an embedded connection to the SWIFT network, and bank connectivity through their usual banking partners.

Businesses require flexibility to establish relationships with multiple financial institutions. Multi-bank corporates often face challenges collecting, streamlining and implementing the integration of each bank partner. SAP Multi-Bank Connectivity combines the benefits of SAP S/4HANA, with the integration into the SWIFT network, providing a single point of entry by which they can manage all their banks’ relationships.

The objective is to lower the barriers of entry that exist for corporates to reach all their banks globally. With the embedded SWIFT connectivity, corporates have direct access to all banks worldwide.