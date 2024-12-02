Sweden: mobile users ratio up by 79 percent in 2016 - report

The increase in popularity of mcommerce is due to payment methods and mobile websites having improved significantly during a short period of time. Now, more online consumers who use their phone or tablet to research products don’t make the actual purchase through a desktop, but finish it on their mobile device, according to research issued by the savings portal CupoNation, ecommercenews.eu reports.

In Sweden, the most popular shopping days are Sundays followed by Mondays. Most of the purchases take place on Sunday nights between 9 and 10 PM. Together with the growth of ecommerce in Sweden, the use of discounts has seen an increase.

“We see that discount codes are becoming more and more a key element for the growth of retailers”, says Mads Bukholt, Nordic Managing Director at CupoNation. “This trend has also been reflected in events such as Black Friday, a day which in Sweden doubled its sales in 2016 compared to the previous year.”, the source cites.

It’s not only in Sweden that online discounts are getting increasingly popular. A recent survey by German digital association Bitkom shows that two thirds of Germans have searched for vouchers and discount codes before buying a product.

Back in September 2016, payment service DIBS reported that the ecommerce in Sweden grew by 11% compared to 2015, with the industry being now worth around EUR 10.5 billion. According to DIB, more than half of the Swedish consumers use their mobile devices to shop, with 53% of the women shopping on their mobile, compared to 48% among men.