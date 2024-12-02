Sweden: FEXCO launches DCC services

Through FEXCO’s partnership with Euroline and Payzone payments processors, merchant customers will now have the ability to offer their international customers the option of paying in their home currency during their visit in Sweden, giving them visibility of the exchange rate and the knowledge of how much their visit is costing them.

The rollout of DCC at Grand Hôtel is the first part of a Nordic-wide plan to offer DCC to Euroline merchants across the region, with particular focus on offering this service to business travellers and tourists from the US, Canada, Japan, Norway, Finland and Denmark.