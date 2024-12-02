Swatch launches NFC payment watch in China

The payment option is to be rolled out to other partners across China in the “coming months”, according to the company, starting in January 2016. The company will also launch Swatch Bellamy in Switzerland and the US.

The new Swatch Bellamy watches will have a built-in NFC chip hidden under the dial and it will enable users to pay for items using a merchant’s contactless POS terminal.

The launch follows the company’s announcement of plans to launch a payment watch in February 2015.