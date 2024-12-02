SureCash raises USD 7 mln in series B fund

Founded in 2010 by Dr. Shahadat Khan, SureCash operates a mobile banking and payment platform that allows anyone with a mobile phone to deposit cash, send money, make purchases, and pay bills. While most mobile financial service (MFS) deployments globally are single-bank models with limited scalability,

SureCash’s technology and architecture allow it to integrate multiple banks into its platform, enabling the consumer more payment categories, including retail payments, utility bills, school tuitions, salary disbursements and many more. Dr. Shahadat Khan, founder and Chief Executive Officer of SureCash commented that SureCash is a network which operates with 30,000 retail agents in partnership with 5 scheduled banks and more than 50 payment affiliates including public utilities, municipalities, merchants and education institutions in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Bank Governor, Dr. Atiur Rahman, has engineered an inclusive MFS ecosystem which has become the norm for financial inclusion for many emerging countries today.