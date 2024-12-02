Supernova selects Worldpay for cross-border payments

Worldpay will provide Supernova with a single integration point for credit and debit cards, alternative payment methods, and fraud, risk, and treasury management services. By using Worldpays payment pages, Supernova has access to popular payment methods in over 30 languages.

The retailer now offers more than 10 alternative payment methods to its consumers, including Alipay, UnionPay, JCB, POLi, SOFORT, and iDEAL, with plans to switch on more payment options in future.

Earlier in April 2018, Worldpay announced that it would add the handheld PAX A920 to its line of SmartPay Series terminals to streamline user experience for merchants. For more information about Worldpay, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.