SumUp selects GBGroup to drive global expansion

The primary goal of the partnership is to help drive the global expansion plans of SumUp.

SumUp is aimed at those who do not currently use card terminals or point-of-sales systems, such as cafes, shop owners or taxi drivers. SumUp’s platform allows merchants to accept credit or debit card payments using a smartphone or tablet, replacing the need for point-of-sales systems and cash only transactions.

SumUp has been using GBGroup’s ID Verification solution, ID3global, since July 2014 to onboard new merchants and verify their identity. SumUp operates in 14 countries across Europe and Latin America and provides terminal hardware, mobile applications and anti-fraud operating systems. SumUp is backed by American Express, BBVA Ventures, Groupon and other venture capital investors.